CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 255 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.20.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $410.33. 40,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,168. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $414.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

