Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Orange (ORAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Orange (NYSE: ORAN) in the last few weeks:

7/8/2021 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

7/7/2021 –

7/7/2021 –

7/7/2021 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/28/2021 – Orange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/10/2021 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

6/3/2021 – Orange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,148. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Get Orange SA alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Orange by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Orange by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.