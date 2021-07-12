Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

NYSE SHW opened at $276.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

