Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells $1,180,890.99 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $1,180,890.99.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.