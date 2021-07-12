Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in General Mills by 1,588.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

GIS opened at $59.70 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

