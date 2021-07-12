683 Capital Management LLC Has $40.46 Million Stock Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the quarter. Affimed comprises 2.1% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Affimed worth $40,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 13.2% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 989,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,060,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

AFMD traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.12. 3,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $699.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.70.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFMD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

