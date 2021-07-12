Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Argus lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

Chevron stock opened at $104.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.37. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.