American Software, Inc. (NYSE:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow Sells 1,970 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NYSE:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $44,837.20.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

