Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys 150,981 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,981 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 3.5% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $239,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

Shares of EL stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $320.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.75 and a 12-month high of $321.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $296,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,876 shares of company stock valued at $92,632,240. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

