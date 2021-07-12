Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 312,090 RH (NYSE:RH)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 312,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,193,000. RH makes up about 2.8% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of RH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

Shares of RH traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $709.65. 5,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $659.69. RH has a 12 month low of $254.10 and a 12 month high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

