Suvretta Capital Management LLC Takes $91.04 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,036,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Square as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,063,985 shares of company stock worth $245,745,401. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.50. 136,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,996,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.14 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.37.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

