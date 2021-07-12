ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.00.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.54. 3,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,034. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.12. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,191 shares of company stock worth $28,339,006. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.