aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $113.70 million and approximately $28.56 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00093312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.73 or 0.00909780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

