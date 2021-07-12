Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.29 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Compound has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $427.71 or 0.01281146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $231.43 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,349,642 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

