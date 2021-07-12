Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $9.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.54.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. 64,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,673,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after acquiring an additional 993,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 516.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 966,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

