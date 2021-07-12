Suvretta Capital Management LLC Invests $40.14 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 643,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Bumble stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.26. 8,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

