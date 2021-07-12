Suvretta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 699,684 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,874,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 2.1% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 135.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

