CBC.network (CBC) Price Hits $0.0548 on Exchanges

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $169,746.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CBC.network has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.73 or 0.00909780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005445 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.