Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSTRU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,326,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,305,000.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,867. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

