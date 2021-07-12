Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPKBU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $2,821,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $2,487,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $748,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $125,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

NASDAQ SPKBU remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,030. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.