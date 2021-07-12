90,000 Shares in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCAAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LCAAU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,351. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.