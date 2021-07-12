Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Acquired by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 608,334 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 2.79% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,525. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.