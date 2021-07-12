AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Price Tops $2.00 on Top Exchanges

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.89 or 0.00914222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005413 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

