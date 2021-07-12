Suvretta Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,413 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.98.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.46. 13,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,015. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.14 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

