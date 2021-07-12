Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACQU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

