Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Gap Down to $17.21

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $16.82. Old National Bancorp shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 8,304 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $997,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $11,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

