Miura Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,000. TripAdvisor accounts for approximately 4.8% of Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Miura Global Management LLC owned 0.37% of TripAdvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,221 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,470 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $88,510,000 after purchasing an additional 124,676 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

