Miura Global Management LLC Purchases 1,335,000 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Miura Global Management LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,112.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335,000 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 3.6% of Miura Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $20,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 956,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,019,156. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DBS Vickers cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

