Walleye Trading LLC Takes $563,000 Position in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,816,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,420,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWRU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. Powered Brands has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.97.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

