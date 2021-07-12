Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Gap Down to $23.02

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.02, but opened at $22.44. Penn Virginia shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 8,798 shares changing hands.

PVAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $861.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.55.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

