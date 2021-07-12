Blockstack Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00093372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.12 or 0.00911356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

