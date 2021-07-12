Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,633 shares.The stock last traded at $26.87 and had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.