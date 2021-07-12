Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 104,878 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.76.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB)

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

