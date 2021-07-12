Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:VINC) CFO Acquires $100,249.50 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:VINC) CFO Alexander A. Seelenberger bought 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $100,249.50.
Shares of NYSE VINC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. 1,474 shares of the company were exchanged.
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.