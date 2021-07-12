Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:VINC) CFO Acquires $100,249.50 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:VINC) CFO Alexander A. Seelenberger bought 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $100,249.50.

Shares of NYSE VINC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. 1,474 shares of the company were exchanged.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

