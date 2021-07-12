Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LAZY) CFO Sells $58,406.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $58,406.00.

Shares of Lazydays stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.64. 72 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

