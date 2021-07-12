Poshmark, Inc. (NYSE:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald Sells 4,936 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NYSE:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $216,986.56.

NYSE POSH traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,611 shares.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

