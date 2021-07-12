Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Livent Call Options (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,697 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,333 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Livent by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.98. 95,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.