Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.
Shares of NYSE ZM traded down $5.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $379.38. The stock had a trading volume of 64,099 shares.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.