SPI Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 425% compared to the average volume of 1,183 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPI traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 321,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,217. SPI Energy has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

