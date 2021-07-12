XSGD (XSGD) Achieves Market Cap of $28.20 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $28.20 million and approximately $78,819.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00116409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00162474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,420.56 or 0.99822341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.15 or 0.00971165 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 38,215,519 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

