PRIA (PRIA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $189.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. PRIA has a market cap of $196,634.04 and $189.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can now be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00008468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIA has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.12 or 0.00911356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005432 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

