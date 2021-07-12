Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,049,000 after acquiring an additional 557,181 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

