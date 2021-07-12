Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) CFO George Wehlitz Sells 210,837 Shares

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) CFO George Wehlitz sold 210,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $4,140,838.68.

CURV traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,135. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.