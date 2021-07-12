Analysts Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.81. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of ($1.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $116.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.69. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

