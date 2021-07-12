Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.22. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

