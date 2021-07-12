Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.00. 814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,548. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $196.96 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

