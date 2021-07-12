The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

KO stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.