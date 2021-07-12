Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $1,016,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMAOU remained flat at $$10.46 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

