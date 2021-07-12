Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $8.00. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 430.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Maky Zanganeh acquired 389,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 11,365,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $59,557,426.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at $354,551,258.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,434,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after buying an additional 358,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 329,898 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

