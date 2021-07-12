ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up to $16.77

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $17.33. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 9,142 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.